According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin is outperforming the US dollar in terms of inflation, according to data from the Federal Reserve. In a blog post, the St. Louis Fed measured the price fluctuations of a dozen eggs in Bitcoin and USD since January 2021 and found that Bitcoin has edged out the dollar despite the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies.

Average price of a dozen eggs in satoshis chart (screenshot). Source: St. Louis Fed

The post analyses “eggflation” by comparing the amounts of Bitcoin and USD needed to purchase a dozen eggs. As an unlikely use case, it still proves instructive—since December 2022, the number of satoshis (small units of Bitcoin currency) required to purchase a dozen eggs has dropped more than the equivalent in USD. This means by August 2023, Bitcoin holders need 70% fewer of the cryptocurrency to buy the same amount of eggs, whereas USD users need 58% less.

Comparatively, from the start of 2021, egg prices are higher in both currencies—39% vs 73% for USD and Bitcoin, respectively. However, a longer timeframe comparison would provide a more accurate depiction of Bitcoin’s anti-inflation value.

Average price of a dozen eggs in U.S. dollars chart (screenshot). Source: St. Louis Fed

The cost of a dozen eggs in Bitcoin was significantly higher pre-halving in 2019. The observed "eggflation" in 2023 is minor in comparison. Meanwhile, in USD terms, the price of eggs has seen consistent increases—mid-2019 saw an average of slightly above $1.20 per dozen, 40% less than the current rate.

With the U.S. dollar index (DXY) surge and upcoming recession risks flagged by bond yield "bear steepening," the data seems to signal Bitcoin as a potentially better store of value against inflation despite its infamous volatility.

