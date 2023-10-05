According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin is outperforming the US dollar in terms of inflation, according to data from the Federal Reserve. In a blog post, the St. Louis Fed measured the price fluctuations of a dozen eggs in Bitcoin and USD since January 2021 and found that Bitcoin has edged out the dollar despite the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies.
The post analyses “eggflation” by comparing the amounts of Bitcoin and USD needed to purchase a dozen eggs. As an unlikely use case, it still proves instructive—since December 2022, the number of satoshis (small units of Bitcoin currency) required to purchase a dozen eggs has dropped more than the equivalent in USD. This means by August 2023, Bitcoin holders need 70% fewer of the cryptocurrency to buy the same amount of eggs, whereas USD users need 58% less.
Comparatively, from the start of 2021, egg prices are higher in both currencies—39% vs 73% for USD and Bitcoin, respectively. However, a longer timeframe comparison would provide a more accurate depiction of Bitcoin’s anti-inflation value.
The cost of a dozen eggs in Bitcoin was significantly higher pre-halving in 2019. The observed "eggflation" in 2023 is minor in comparison. Meanwhile, in USD terms, the price of eggs has seen consistent increases—mid-2019 saw an average of slightly above $1.20 per dozen, 40% less than the current rate.
With the U.S. dollar index (DXY) surge and upcoming recession risks flagged by bond yield "bear steepening," the data seems to signal Bitcoin as a potentially better store of value against inflation despite its infamous volatility.