According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a rejection at $28,000 following the Wall Street opening on October 5th, as efforts to return to a six-week high faltered.
The BTC price seemed to hit roadblocks just above the $28,000 mark, causing a downward turn of up to $700, or 2.5%. According to on-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators, the downward trend might yet repeat, although another surge won't come as a surprise.
The organization's co-founder, Keith Alan, suggested a potent trading range for BTC/USD going forward, highlighting that the current spot price zone significantly corresponds to the area of essential support/resistance flips in previous bull markets.
He alluded that breaking this range to the upside might happen within the month, potentially leading to extensive losses on the part of many traders. He also stated that a closure above the 200-Week Moving Average (MA) would incite bullish feel, while a closure below the 21-Week MA would keep BTC ranging between $25K and $28K until a decisive break occurs. Currently, the 200-week MA stands at $27,970, while the 21-week MA is at $27,868.
Contrasting opinions abound. Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm MN Trading, perceives Bitcoin as being on the brink of breaking a $30,000 resistance level. He proposes that holding above $27,200 would signify a course towards further increase.
Further insights from trader Ali suggest a strategy focusing on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This approach detected local tops and bottoms, following fluctuations between 30 and 75 on 4-hour timeframes since late August. Ali recommends investors remain patient and to potentially enter the market when the RSI drops below 30.35.