According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a rejection at $28,000 following the Wall Street opening on October 5th, as efforts to return to a six-week high faltered.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The BTC price seemed to hit roadblocks just above the $28,000 mark, causing a downward turn of up to $700, or 2.5%. According to on-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators, the downward trend might yet repeat, although another surge won't come as a surprise.

The organization's co-founder, Keith Alan, suggested a potent trading range for BTC/USD going forward, highlighting that the current spot price zone significantly corresponds to the area of essential support/resistance flips in previous bull markets.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Keith Alan/X

He alluded that breaking this range to the upside might happen within the month, potentially leading to extensive losses on the part of many traders. He also stated that a closure above the 200-Week Moving Average (MA) would incite bullish feel, while a closure below the 21-Week MA would keep BTC ranging between $25K and $28K until a decisive break occurs. Currently, the 200-week MA stands at $27,970, while the 21-week MA is at $27,868.

Contrasting opinions abound. Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm MN Trading, perceives Bitcoin as being on the brink of breaking a $30,000 resistance level. He proposes that holding above $27,200 would signify a course towards further increase.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/X

Further insights from trader Ali suggest a strategy focusing on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This approach detected local tops and bottoms, following fluctuations between 30 and 75 on 4-hour timeframes since late August. Ali recommends investors remain patient and to potentially enter the market when the RSI drops below 30.35.

BTC/USD chart with 4-hour RSI data. Source: Ali/X



