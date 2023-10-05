In September 2023, the cryptocurrency market showed remarkable resilience, with the total market capitalization remaining relatively stable, according to the latest Monthly Market Insights from Binance Research. This stability managed to persist despite significant announcements like the asset liquidation from FTX and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

One of the standout features of the month was the integration of the TON wallet into the Telegram messaging app, sparking a notable rally in the value of the TON coin.

An increase in the adoption of Account Abstraction (AA) was also registered, with over 2.3 million successful ERC-4377 smart account transactions having been executed across more than 870,000 unique AA accounts. The transactions were predominantly conducted on Ethereum's "Layer-2s" (L2s), with Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum being major contributors to this growth.

Stablecoin market capitalization, however, witnessed an 18th consecutive month of decline, reaching a new low of US$123.8 billion, a low unseen since September 2021. In contrast, both USDT and DAI experienced slight elevations in market capitalization amid challenging market circumstances.

In terms of ETH gas consumption, Uniswap retained its top spot, displaying an undying appetite for gas over the past 30 days. L2s also saw ample activity, reaffirming their growing significance in advancing the scalability of blockchain. Remarkably, transaction volume on the zkSync Era mainnet in the last 30 days exceeded 30.58 million, surpassing Ethereum. Notable traction in the usage of Arbitrum was also recognized, likely attributable to the relaunch of its awaited campaign, Arbitrum Odyssey.

Significant shifts were observed in the DeFi perpetuals market composition in September, with a notable newcomer, ApolloX, showing over 450% growth in trading volume market share month-on-month. This highlights a shifting landscape where players like ApolloX are challenging the dominance of well-established protocols such as dYdX and GMX.