The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,330 and $27,896 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,686, up by 0.52%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STPT, LOOM, and ARK, up by 33%, 28%, and 13%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1639.63 (-0.42%)
BNB: $212.6 (+0.00%)
XRP: $0.5221 (-1.34%)
SOL: $23.07 (-2.25%)
ADA: $0.2576 (+0.12%)
DOGE: $0.06106 (-0.13%)
TRX: $0.08933 (+0.21%)
MATIC: $0.5587 (-5.75%)
DOT: $4.069 (+0.54%)
LTC: $64.66 (+0.26%)
Top gainers on Binance: