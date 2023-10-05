The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,330 and $27,896 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,686, up by 0.52%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STPT, LOOM, and ARK, up by 33%, 28%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1639.63 (-0.42%)

  • BNB: $212.6 (+0.00%)

  • XRP: $0.5221 (-1.34%)

  • SOL: $23.07 (-2.25%)

  • ADA: $0.2576 (+0.12%)

  • DOGE: $0.06106 (-0.13%)

  • TRX: $0.08933 (+0.21%)

  • MATIC: $0.5587 (-5.75%)

  • DOT: $4.069 (+0.54%)

  • LTC: $64.66 (+0.26%)

Top gainers on Binance: