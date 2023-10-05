The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,330 and $27,896 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,686, up by 0.52%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STPT, LOOM, and ARK, up by 33%, 28%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: