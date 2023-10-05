Binance Futures has announced leverage and margin tier adjustments for several USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts effective from 2023-10-09 04:30 UTC. This adjustment will influence existing positions that were opened before the implementation.

Traders are strongly recommended to adjust their positions and leverage in advance of the adjustment to avoid potential liquidation events.

The contracts facing updates are:

1. XMRUSDT and XLMUSDT (USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contracts): Significant adjustments include the reduction of the upper leverage from 50x to 25x for account positions between 0 and 50,000 USDT, among other changes. The maintenance margin rates are also adjusted according to the new leverage and position tiers.

2. XTZUSDT (USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract): This contract sees similar changes, with the same reduction of the upper leverage from 50x to 25x for positions between 0 and 50,000 USDT.

3. AAVEUSDT (USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract): Notable changes include lower upper leverage for positions not exceeding 5,000 USDT and adjustments to positions amount and maintenance margin rate for other position tiers.

4. NEARUSDT (USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract): Like the other contracts, there's a reduction of the upper leverage limit from 50x to 25x for positions between 0 and 50,000 USDT, along with other amendments to position amounts and maintenance margin rates across various position tiers.