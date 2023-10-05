Binance, has announced adjustments to the tick size (the minimum change in unit price) for certain spot trading pairs effective from 2023-10-12 07:00 (UTC). The adjustment is a strategic move to increase market liquidity and enhance user trading experience on the platform.

The detailed tick sizes of all spot trading pairs can be found in the Binance Trading Rules. The company assures that the adjustments will not impact spot trading and other related functions. Furthermore, the adjustments will not affect any existing spot orders. Orders placed before the update will still be matched with the original tick size.

For API users, the tick size will change. Users can use GET /api/v3/exchangeInfo to view the latest tick size updates. More details and updates are provided in the API Changelog.

The impact of these adjustments is expected to be minimal and only serves to improve the user trading experience. However, users are advised to adjust their trading strategies accordingly to avoid any unforeseen disruptions. The company apologizes for any inconveniences caused by this necessary adjustment.

Some trading pairs that will see changes include APE/BNB, APE/ETH, AE/TRY, AR/BUSD, AR/USDT, CAKE/BNB, and CAKE/BTC among many others.