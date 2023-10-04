According to CoinDesk: Even as broader crypto markets fell by 0.7% as per the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), the XRP token experienced a significant surge. This surge is attributed to positive developments linked to its associated payment company Ripple, which secured a key service license in Singapore and saw a favorable court ruling in the US.

XRP's price ascended by 5.3% before undergoing a moderate correction during the afternoon trading hours in Asia. Trading volumes for the crypto asset saw an uptick, moving from $900 million on Tuesday to $1.7 billion on Wednesday. As of the time of writing, XRP is trading at 53 cents.

Ripple's legal fortunes turned favourable when District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had failed to demonstrate the existence of controlling legal questions or substantive grounds for opinion differences.

Top Korean exchange UpBit led the trading volumes for XRP in the last 24 hours with a reported $280 million in trades. This was closely followed by global crypto exchange Binance, reporting XRP transactions worth approximately $271 million.

Interestingly, XRP's trading represented more than 12% of all trading activities on both exchanges. Despite Ripple historically distancing itself from XRP, it is evident that Ripple's court progress or licensing victories have a positive impact on the XRP prices due to perceived interconnectedness.

Ripple's Singaporean branch has officially obtained a major payments institutional license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, enabling it to continue offering digital payment token services in the region. Ripple secured preliminary approval back in June and has now achieved formal licensing through its subsidiary Ripple Markets APAC Pte Ltd. This development illustrates the continued success of American-based companies in the Asian region, thanks to attractive tax rates, better regulations, and a willing user base.