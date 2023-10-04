According to Cointelegraph: Uzbekistan is ushering in significant changes to its cryptocurrency mining landscape as the National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), the country’s primary crypto regulatory authority, provides a licensing framework for crypto mining operations.

In the recently issued decree, the NAPP restricts cryptocurrency mining activities exclusively to legal entities, effectively banning individual miners’ operations. Moreover, these licensed entities are required to use solar power for mining cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ($BTC).

The policy does indicate that Uzbekistan’s unified power system can be used in specific legislated cases but provides no further details on what these cases could be.

The NAPP's requirements include the dedicating of a specific room for installing mining equipment and mining only at the registered address. Compliance with timely and full payment of mining fees set by regulators is also demanded.

In a move aimed at privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero (XMR), the NAPP has forbade the mining of “anonymous” cryptocurrencies that obfuscate network transactions. “All mining operations and services are only possible after obtaining a permitting document and license in the prescribed manner,” the NAPP stated.

The agency also encouraged citizens to act within legal boundaries and refrain from engaging in crypto-asset related activities without acquiring the correct licensing.

The clarity of the NAPP’s recent document as a final decree establishing a mining framework in Uzbekistan is not yet confirmed. In the last few years, the Uzbek government has repeatedly issued similar documents that ban individuals from mining in the country. An example is a decree from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in April 2022, which reiterated locals are not allowed to make payments with or mine digital currencies.

The NAPP has not yet responded to requests for comments on the new decree.



