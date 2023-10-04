According to CoinDesk: Following the rejection of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) motion to appeal its case against Ripple, the cryptocurrency associated with the XRP token, XRP's price surged by approximately 5%.

In a concise ruling on Tuesday, District Judge Analisa Torres stated that the SEC had not sufficiently demonstrated there were controlling questions of law or that there were substantial grounds for differences of opinion, missing vital requirements to warrant an appeal under the law.

The setback doesn't spell complete failure for the SEC, however. Judge Torres set a trial date for April 2024 to resolve lingering issues. Therefore, the SEC might still attempt to appeal the broader case once these are dealt with.

In a ruling back in July, Judge Torres found that while Ripple violated federal securities laws by selling XRP directly to institutional investors, it did not do so when it offered XRP to retail customers through programmatic sales to crypto exchanges. This decision led to doubts about the potency of securities regulators' oversight of the cryptocurrency market.

Following the July ruling, the SEC declared it would file an interlocutory appeal and seek to pause further decision-making, pushing for an appellate court review of Judge Torres' decision. Representatives for both the SEC and Ripple have yet to comment on this latest development.

