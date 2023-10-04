According to CryptoRank Platform: In a remarkable display of high returns in the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) space, Arkham ($ARKM) has emerged as the most successful IEO of Q3 2023, yielding a massive 7.7x return on investment (ROI). This gem was discovered and launched on Binance Launchpad, further solidifying its dominant position within the IEO launchpad arena, both in terms of average ROI and amount raised.

Following Arkham, the list of high-performing IEOs includes:

- GSwift ($GSWIFT) standing at second place, delivering an impressive ROI of 5.8x.

- Evea ($EVA) at third, which saw investors earning a lucrative 4.35x ROI.

- Soph ($SOPH) ranked fourth saw its value increase by 3.76x.

- CTT ($CTT) gave an ROI of 3.02x, taking up the fifth spot.

- BGT ($BGT) and Geta ($GETA) wrapped up the list, with ROIs of 2.42x and 2.18x, respectively.



