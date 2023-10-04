Eurozone reported the CPI reading at 4.3% year-over-year, better than the estimated 4.5% and the previous month’s 5.2%. The improvement in fighting inflation could ease the pressure on the ECB for another rate hike. Our desk expects the ECB to pause and keep rates unchanged at the next meeting.

The US reports the PCE price index change at 3.5% year-over-year, slightly up from last month’s 3.4%. The core PCE price index dropped from 4.3% in July to 3.9% in August. The changes in data support the Fed’s September pause to allow the lagging effect of rate hikes to take place. The inflation rate being in the 3% range also eases the pressure from the Fed’s shoulder for an aggressive rate hike. However, before we see the 2% inflation, the “higher-for-longer” narrative is still in play.