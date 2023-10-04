Binance has unveiled an impressive line-up of speakers for its flagship event, Binance Blockchain Week 2023, set to take place in Istanbul. Invited guest speakers represent some of the biggest names and leading innovators in the crypto industry, including representatives from Animoca Brands, Chiliz, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., The Sandbox, and Trust Wallet, among others.

Binance Blockchain Week, known for having distinct spots like the Main Stage and Innovation Stage, caters to a broad range of interests within the crypto world. Attendees will have the chance to engage and learn from some of the brightest minds, boldest builders, and daring innovators in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. The event extents an open invitation for tickets at $300 before they increase to $450 on Tuesday, October 10.

The invited speakers include Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Alexandre Dreyfus, Founder & CEO of Chiliz, Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox, and Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet among other notable figures. More speakers and guests are still to be announced, the information can be viewed on the official Binance Blockchain Week 2023 Istanbul website.

In addition to the Main Stage, the Innovation Stage will also play a significant role by featuring the latest and most significant advancements in the Web3 world. It aims to encourage participants to interact with the projects and speakers, promoting dialogue and collaboration. Details about the speakers for this stage will be released soon.

Binance Blockchain Week 2023 Istanbul offers a unique opportunity for attendees to dive deep into the industry's latest advancements and trends. Participants can look forward to further updates on specific speakers, topics, and workshops in the coming weeks as the countdown to the event continues.

