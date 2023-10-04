According to Cointelegraph: In a milestone development, El Salvador has launched its inaugural local Bitcoin mining pool. The pool, part of the Volcano Energy project, will begin mining blocks via Lava Pool through a partnership with Luxor Technology.

Earlier in 2023, the Volcano Energy project, the country's $1 billion renewable energy initiative, attracted global attention. Several companies, including Tether, invested in the project aimed at sourcing electricity from renewable energy for future Bitcoin mining operations in El Salvador.

Volcano Energy will leverage Luxor's expertise in Bitcoin mining software and services. In addition, Luxor's Hashrate Forward Marketplace will be employed to counteract market volatility using automated risk management strategies utilized by other top Bitcoin miners.

"Our vision is to create a vertically integrated energy and Bitcoin mining company whose value is accruable to investors and all Salvadoran citizens," stated Volcano Energy's chief strategy officer Gerson Martinez. Luxor's COO, Ethan Vera, sees the establishment of Volcano Energy and Bitcoin mining's commencement as contributing to the digital currency's ethos of geographic decentralization.

The development reveals how countries with abundant renewable energy access can use Bitcoin mining to boost new energy projects' economics. Mining operations can serve as a "flexible buyer of first and last resort" for energy producers, offering an alternative revenue stream.

Volcano Energy, as a public-private partnership, will direct 23% of its net mining income to the El Salvador government. Profit from mining will also be reinvested in energy transmission and infrastructure, stimulating economic and technological growth in the country.

The project's first phase includes building a 241-megawatt (MW) renewable energy park in Metapán, comprising 169 MWs of photovoltaic solar energy and 72 MWs of wind power. The long-term plan focuses on harnessing the country's abundant geothermal energy.

Tether's CTO Paolo Ardoino, in an earlier interview with Cointelegraph, expressed that Tether's investment aimed to diversify its interests into energy production while utilizing renewable energy sources for Bitcoin mining.



