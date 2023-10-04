According to Cointelegraph: The global blockchain finance market, comprising public and private blockchains, trading, payments, settlements, and asset management, is predicted to expand into a $79.3B market by 2032, according to a recent report by Allied Market Research.

The report suggests that disruptions in traditional finance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with potential operational cost reductions, have paved the way for mainstream acceptance of the digital ecosystem. It also reveals increased activity in collaborations and acquisitions among blockchain finance market players.

In 2023, the largest share of utilized blockchains globally is expected to be the public blockchain subsegment, with notable crypto ecosystems like Bitcoin and Ether utilizing public blockchains. The report notes significant computational power in public blockchains, making them well-suited for maintaining extensive distributed ledgers related to financial transactions.

In terms of blockchain finance applications, cross-border payments and trading are identified as two massive subsegments, fuelled by growing demand from individuals, merchants, enterprises, industries, and international development groups. This trend is anticipated to continue as users seek cost-effective methods of transferring savings worldwide.

North America is likely to retain its lead for adoption, having dominated the blockchain finance market in 2022. Based on an analysis of trends and dynamics, the report projects a compound annual growth rate of 60.5% for the industry.

Recently, a report from the digital payments network Ripple suggested that blockchain could save financial institutions approximately $10 billion in cross-border payment costs by 2030. Allied Market Research's report echoes this sentiment, basing its growth predictions on more affordable and safer alternatives provided by the blockchain finance industry.

