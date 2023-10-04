In a thought-provoking examination of Liquid Staking meets DeFi, or LSDFi, Binance Research delved into the latest development in the cryptocurrency space, presenting its key findings in a report published on June 16, 2023.

Liquid staking protocols, although still emerging, have become the dominant sector within Decentralized Finance (DeFi) in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL). This suggests immense potential for the growth of LSDFi.

Binance Research's findings present detailed insights into the evolving Web3 infrastructure. It's elaborated that following Ethereum's transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) in 2022, and the execution of the Shapella upgrade in April 2023, staking on the Ethereum blockchain has grown substantially. With the growth of staking, Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs)—tokens representing staked ETH positions that earn additional rewards—have also proliferated.

Source: Dune Analytics (@hildobby) (June 14, 2023)

LSDFi refers to DeFi protocols that build on LSDs and offer additional yield-generation opportunities. The Binance Research report dissects the ecosystem of LSDs, carefully considering the broader market ecosystem and associated risks.

Source: Etherscan (June 14, 2023)

One of 2023's critical developments was the mushrooming of LSDs, signifying a rapid acceleration in total ETH staked throughout the year. By October 2023, liquid staking became the most significant protocol category within DeFi, with a collective TVL of $23.02 billion across 119 protocols.

Lido emerged as the biggest player in the ETH staking scene, followed by centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken. The issuance of LSDs by liquid staking providers has enhanced liquidity and availed wider opportunities within the crypto ecosystem. Moreover, it has lowered the entry barriers, enabling more users to participate in staking and the broader crypto ecosystem.

Source: Binance Research (June 14, 2023)

However, users have been cautioned about the risks associated with interacting with emergent technologies like LSDFi. These risks include slashing risks (penalties for validators who fail to meet certain staking parameters), LSD price risks (fluctuations in LSD prices due to market forces), smart contract vulnerabilities, and third-party risks.

The rise of LSDFi protocols brings new opportunities for LSD holders, incentivizing staking participation and potentially fostering the growth of liquid staking. As the sector remains in its infancy, observing innovations in the space and gauging the adoption of LSDFi will be key moving forward. The liquid staking ecosystem continues to expand, and this report illuminates just the beginning of this exciting evolution.



