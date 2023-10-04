The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -2.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,161 and $27,636 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,542, down by -0.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAY, MULTI, and SLP, up by 15%, 11%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1646.48 (-1.00%)

  • BNB: $212.6 (-1.30%)

  • XRP: $0.5294 (+4.15%)

  • SOL: $23.6 (-2.40%)

  • ADA: $0.2572 (-1.94%)

  • DOGE: $0.06114 (-1.32%)

  • TRX: $0.08913 (+1.60%)

  • MATIC: $0.5929 (+4.07%)

  • DOT: $4.047 (-2.20%)

  • LTC: $64.48 (-2.55%)

Top gainers on Binance: