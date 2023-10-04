The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -2.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,161 and $27,636 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,542, down by -0.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAY, MULTI, and SLP, up by 15%, 11%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Orbiter Finance Addresses Rug Pull Accusations, Claims Discord Account Blocked Without Reason
Solana Attracts Institutional Investment for 27 Consecutive Weeks, Outperforming Altcoin Space: CoinShares
Federal Reserve's Mester Predicts No Interest Rate Cut in Near Future
Market movers:
ETH: $1646.48 (-1.00%)
BNB: $212.6 (-1.30%)
XRP: $0.5294 (+4.15%)
SOL: $23.6 (-2.40%)
ADA: $0.2572 (-1.94%)
DOGE: $0.06114 (-1.32%)
TRX: $0.08913 (+1.60%)
MATIC: $0.5929 (+4.07%)
DOT: $4.047 (-2.20%)
LTC: $64.48 (-2.55%)
Top gainers on Binance:
RAY/BUSD (+15%)
MULTI/BUSD (+11%)
SLP/BUSD (+11%)