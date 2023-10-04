In a recent announcement, Binance Margin has notified its customers of the delisting of several Isolated Margin trading pairs. The changes are set to take effect from October 12, 2023, 06:00 UTC.

The trading pairs being delisted include AAVE/BUSD, ADX/BUSD, AMP/BUSD, AR/BUSD, BADGER/BUSD, BETA/BUSD, CELR/BUSD, CHESS/BUSD, CHZ/BUSD, DEXE/BUSD, DREP/BUSD, HARD/BUSD, ILV/BUSD, IOTA/BUSD, JOE/BUSD, MBOX/BUSD, MOVR/BUSD, QI/BUSD, RPL/BUSD, SNX/BUSD, SYS/BUSD, TKO/BUSD, TOMO/BUSD, VOXEL/BUSD, and WRX/BUSD.

Customers should be aware that Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing on these specific pairs beginning from October 9, 2023, 06:00 UTC.

As of October 12, 2023, 06:00 UTC, Binance Margin plans to close user positions, conduct automatic settlement, and cancel all pending orders on these isolated margin pairs. Following this process, the trading pairs listed above will then be delisted from the Isolated Margin.

Customers are strongly urged to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from their Margin Wallets to their Spot Wallets before the proposed cessation date. Users will not be able to modify their positions during the delisting process. Binance has made it clear that it will not be held accountable for any potential losses incurred due to these changes.

