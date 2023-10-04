In his recent tweet, CZ declared that the Binance Feed, previously restricted to selected contributors, will now be accessible for content creation to all users. This significant move signifies Binance's drive to foster user engagement and participation on its platform, thereby making Binance's social media platform a hub for diverse and insightful cryptocurrency content.
Binance Invites All Users to Create Content as it Expands Its Feed
2023-10-04 14:20
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 58
Quote 1
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top