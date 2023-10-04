Binance has announced that effective from October 4, 2023, it will expand its monitoring list to include four more tokens. The tokens include Beta Finance (BETA), BarnBridge (BOND), Waltonchain (WTC), and NEM (XEM).

The decision follows the platform's regular review process aimed at protecting its users by offering regular assessments of tokens on its exchange. Tokens assigned the 'Monitoring Tag' present higher volatility and risk compared to other listed tokens. Additionally, these tokens may not continue to match Binance's listing criteria and subsequently face the risk of delisting.

To trade the newly marked 'Monitoring Tag' tokens - BETA, BOND, WTC, and XEM - users on the Binance Spot and Binance Margin platforms will be required to pass specific quizzes every 90 days. This policy aims to ensure traders possess an understanding of the associated risks before they engage in trading such volatile tokens.

The corresponding monitoring tags will be displayed on Binance Spot and Binance Margin's trading pages. Additionally, a risk warning banner will also signify tokens that carry this Monitoring Tag on the Markets Overview page.

Binance conducts periodical project reviews to ascertain whether a token should retain or be stripped of its Monitoring Tag based on multiple criteria. The factors considered during these reviews include the project team's commitment, development activity levels, trading volumes, network's security, smart contract stability, responsiveness to due diligence requests, public communication, and whether there's evidence of negligence, unethical or fraudulent conduct. All these are central to contributing to a robust and sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem.

