Binance has announced the addition of five new trading pairs on its platform. Starting from October 5, 2023, Binance users will be able to trade ARB/FDUSD, FDUSD/TRY, FRONT/TRY, LINK/TUSD, and SUI/FDUSD. Trading for these pairs will commence at 08:00 UTC.

The decision further demonstrates Binance's commitment to adding diverse options for its customers and marks another stage in its ongoing expansion. This development allows investors to gain exposure to a wider suite of digital assets and offers traders new opportunities to diversify their portfolios.

The new pairs complement Binance's existing selection of trading pairs. It will enable users to trade directly between ARB and FDUSD, FDUSD and TRY, FRONT and TRY, LINK and TUSD, as well as SUI and FDUSD.