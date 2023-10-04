Binance has issued a notice of the removal of a number of spot trading pairs on its platform. As part of maintaining the quality of its trading market and ensuring user protection, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs. Trading pairs with poor liquidity and trading volumes may be delisted based on these reviews.

Following the most recent review, Binance plans to remove and cease trading on several trading pairs, effective from October 6, 2023.

At 05:00 UTC on October 6, 2023, Binance will be delisting the following pairs: 1INCH/BUSD, AERGO/BUSD, ANKR/BUSD, DATA/BUSD, DIA/BUSD, ERN/BUSD, IOST/BUSD, KP3R/BUSD, LOKA/BUSD, and LRC/BUSD.

Subsequently, at 07:00 UTC on the same day, Binance will remove the following trading pairs: LTO/BUSD, MDX/BUSD, OM/BUSD, POLYX/BUSD, RARE/BUSD, SLP/BUSD, SUSHI/BUSD, THETA/BUSD, and YFI/BUSD.

Traders should note that after these specified times, all open orders on these trading pairs will be automatically canceled, and trading will no longer be possible.



