According to Cointelegraph: Denis Beau, the first Deputy Governor at Banque de France, has expressed a forward-looking perspective on the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), stating it could serve as the foundation for constructing a new global monetary system.

On October 3rd, Beau emphasized the crucial role of CBDCs in enhancing cross-border payments, stating they could act as "the catalyst for building up a new international monetary system." He underlined the importance of considering cross-border issues related to CBDCs right from the beginning, rather than as later considerations.

Beau suggested several routes for CBDC development, with the first being the establishment of universal standards and interoperability between wholesale CBDCs and traditional systems. The second approach, supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), involves the creation of regional or global CBDC platforms. These platforms could allow standardized wholesale CBDCs to be directly exchanged and perform payment versus payment, and delivery versus payment transactions. Beau referred to Project Mariana— a collaboration between Banque de France, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Swiss National Bank, focusing on the potential of an automated market maker (AMM) — as an example. The project wrapped up successfully in late September.

Moreover, Beau discussed the tokenization of finance, stating his belief that the public sector should offer more support to the private sector. This move is expected to further capitalize on the potential of blockchain technology while managing inherent risks. In his view, tokenized "central bank money availability" and tokenized assets work better as allies rather than competitors.