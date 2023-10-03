BlockBeats reported on October 3 that zkSync has launched a bug bounty program on the Code4rena platform, offering a total reward pool of up to $1.1 million. The event, which commenced at 4:00 Beijing time on October 3, will run until 4:00 on October 24.

This bug bounty program forms part of zkSync's commitment to enhancing network security and contributing to the mass adoption of Ethereum. With its extensive reward pool, it seeks to incentivize the discovery and reporting of any potential vulnerabilities within the system, providing a direct benefit to the overall safety and integrity of the ecosystem.

On the Code4rena platform, participants are encouraged to scrutinize zkSync's systems meticulously, rewarded proportionately for identifying risks, bugs, and potential security issues. The highest reward for a single bug is set at $100,000, signifying the importance zkSync places on securing its systems and providing peace of mind for its users.