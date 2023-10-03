According to Blockchain news outlet BlockBeats, a significant whale transfer of AKRO tokens was observed on October 3. Amid a 55% plunge in AKRO token prices over the past month, a whale or market maker transferred approximately 860 million AKRO, worth around $5.85 million, back to the Binance platform in the past two weeks.

This significant movement of AKRO tokens was tracked by Lookonchain, a blockchain transaction monitoring platform. The large-scale token transfer by the whale was originally executed from Binance between August 2 and August 4.

Whale movements of this magnitude often draw great interest from stakeholders as it may potentially influence the market dynamics and token prices.

