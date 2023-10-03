According to a recent report by BlockBeats on October 3, the yield on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond surged to 4.856%, marking the highest level since 2007, serving as a potential indicator of shifting investor sentiment. This hike denotes a notable movement for one of the cornerstone assets of the global financial market.
U.S. 30-year Treasury Yield Reaches a 14-year High at 4.856%
2023-10-03 11:41
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
