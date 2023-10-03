According to CoinDesk: As the trial for Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) approaches, detailed accounts from the former crypto executive has shed light on FTX's dramatic collapse. Bankman-Fried's public statements over the last year provide a glimpse into the final days of FTX and his subsequent arrest in the Bahamas. Prosecutors have accused the well-intentioned risk-taker of orchestrating one of history's most significant financial frauds.

In the aftermath of FTX’s disintegration, a series of interviews reveal SBF’s narrative. Contrary to the allegations, SBF claimed ignorance about the operations at Alameda, the crypto hedge fund accused of borrowing billions in crypto from FTX and its users. The former executive, who held a 90% ownership stake at Alameda, admitted his focus was primarily on FTX, expressing concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Prosecutors are eager to counter SBF's narrative in court, potentially relying heavily on testimonies from key figures like Alameda CEO, Caroline Ellison. However, one factor SBF consistently acknowledged was that FTX’s U.S. operations did not collapse upon the demise of its sister exchange, International, due to Alameda loans.

Notably, SBF painted FTX's internal controls quite differently, attributing the overextension of Alameda’s loans to a "historical accounting quirk" causing dashboard misinterpretations. However, U.S. customers to date have not received their funds back.

Sam Bankman-Fried's trial commences today, where he faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire, securities, and commodities fraud. CoinDesk.com will provide real-time updates, proving crucial context to the crypto industry reflecting on the downfall of a significant player.

