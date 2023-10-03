According to CoinDesk: Crypto-based casino and trading platform Rollbit reported $38 million in revenues for September, followed by over 1.2% of the circulating supply of its RLB tokens being burned on Monday, aligning with plans for an ongoing "buy and burn" program.

Prices for the token surged up to 8% before rolling back, pushing weekly gains nearly 40%, according to available data. Token burning essentially involves permanently removing tokens from supply by transferring them to an uncontrolled address.

One of the Rollbit co-founders, @Lucky_Rollbit, mentioned in an X post that the platform registered nearly $38 million across three revenue streams, which led to a "buy and burn" of over $5 million in RLB, contributing to 1.265% of the circulating supply. These substantial volumes appear to represent almost 20,000 token holders.

In the past day alone, Rollbit amassed $851,000 in casino revenues, $338,000 in futures revenue, and $141,000 in sports betting. Its offerings include sports betting, arcade games, token trading with 1,000 times leverage, and a tokenized jackpot. Even amid a bear market, users continue to be attracted to Rollbit's crypto games and related offerings.

Rollbit earlier proclaimed its plan of utilizing 30% of crypto futures fees, 20% from sports betting, and 10% from casino games to buy RLB on the open market and burn it. As previously mentioned on CoinDesk, this procedure could result in a permanent buying pressure on RLB, especially if the platform's userbase continues to expand.

