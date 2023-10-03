According to The Block: In light of recent accusations of a possible rug pull, Orbiter Finance, a decentralized cross-chain bridge platform, has sought to reassure its users. According to Orbiter, faulty transactions and the disappearance of its Discord account were due to network instability and unwarranted account blocking, rather than any nefarious activities.

The Orbiter Finance team stated, "Orbiter bridge works very well and does not have any security issues. The transaction may fail due to network instability or the sender deleting the target network identification code when sending the transaction. We will execute these failed transactions ASAP."

Concerns arose when some users noticed irregular transactions and a lack of responses from the Orbiter team, resulting in accusations of a rug pull. A cryptocurrency analyst named DeFiyst shed some light on Orbiter's specific transaction process. According to DeFiyst, Orbiter's system appends the last four digits of the transaction amount to determine the recipient chain. Manual changes to the transaction amount by users can lead to issues, possibly explaining the transaction failures.

Regarding the disappearance of its Discord account, Orbiter clarified, "Orbiter's Discord is safe, but Orbiter's Discord account is blocked by Discord team for no reason. We have been trying to contact the Discord team to appeal. This is why Orbiter's account is displayed as a 'deleted account' in our channel."

Orbiter concluded its statement by assuring its users of the safety of both the bridge and community. The platform enables users to transact Ethereum native assets across various protocols, including Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Immutable X, swiftly and affordably.



