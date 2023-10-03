According to a report by Financial Time: As FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, wrestles with fraud charges, the ensemble set to feature at his trial is taking form. The key figures at the upcoming trial, alongside the defendant himself, include a seasoned judge and a constellation of high-profile lawyers and erstwhile close associates.

Bankman-Fried's once-close-knit team at FTX, including Caroline Ellison, chief executive of sister firm Alameda Research, Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, and head of engineering Nishad Singh, will all be thrust back together in the courtroom. Ellison, Wang, and Singh have all pleaded guilty in the face of charges.

The defendant himself, Bankman-Fried, a former billionaire, has become the central figure in one of the most high-profile trials in cryptocurrencies' young history. Despite his firm's ignominious downfall and the severing of financial and personal ties with his former colleagues, Bankman-Fried staunchly insists FTX's collapse resulted from honest mistakes.

In addition to Bankman-Fried and his former associates turned witnesses, the trial involves several other significant players. Lewis Kaplan, a veteran of the Southern District of New York, will preside over the case. Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell, both formidable former federal prosecutors, will represent Bankman-Fried. Meanwhile, prosecutors Nick Roos and Danielle Sassoon, known for their experience in handling high-profile cases, lead the government's charge against Bankman-Fried.

As such, a confluence of skillful attorneys, experienced judicial oversight, and first-hand witness accounts is set to delineate the future course of Sam Bankman-Fried's legal journey.

Key Players in FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's High-Profile Fraud Trial Revealed"

News Report:

