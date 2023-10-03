According to a report by Financial Times: Jury selection has begun for the trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York. As the six-week criminal proceedings commenced, dozens of prospective jurors were screened for their perspective on cryptocurrencies and impartiality towards the high-profile case.

Bankman-Fried, 31, faces charges of fraud and money laundering connected with the multibillion-dollar demise of his exchange last year. If convicted, he could potentially spend his life behind bars.

Bankman-Fried, who has lost weight while detained in a Brooklyn detention center, was in court for the proceedings. He has claimed to face inadequate access to vegan food and required medication in the detention center.

The defendant, known for his unruly hair, presented a trimmed look and wore a dark suit. During the session, he confirmed to the judge his understanding that he could choose to speak in his defense during the trial, independent of his lawyers' advice.

Prior to the jury selection, Bankman-Fried's legal team proposed questions seemingly intended to filter out jurors with negative views of FTX or who had lost money or knew individuals who experienced losses due to crypto trading. They requested the judge to probe potential jurors about extensive media coverage of the case.

Meanwhile, the coinciding release of a book by Michael Lewis, detailing Bankman-Fried's downfall, could serve as a significant influence. Lewis defined Bankman-Fried as a genius with great ambitions that took a tragic turn, and said his book aims to serve as a “kind of letter to the jury,” raising potential concern for the prosecution.

Given the magnitude of the case and media attention, the jury seating process may take time, as witnessed in recent high-profile cases such as that against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The case will eventually see 18 individuals chosen, composed of 12 jurors and six alternates.