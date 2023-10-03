According to The Block: Jump Trading suffered losses exceeding $200 million in the FTX collapse, as revealed in Michael Lewis' latest book, Going Infinite. The book cites confidential documents obtained by former FTX COO Constance Wang.

The losses by Jump Trading are among the largest experienced by any entity not owned by FTX or Alameda. Lewis' book discloses that nearly half of the $8.7 billion owed to over 10 million FTX account holders was concentrated in the 50 largest accounts. An entity identified as "Tai Mo Shan Limited," which lost over $75 million, was affiliated with Jump Trading.

According to the book, Virtu Financial Singapore reported losses exceeding $10 million. Many of these large accounts, with disguised identities, were traced back to FTX employees. Wang herself endured personal losses around $25 million. Most of her personal wealth evaporated in the aftermath of FTX's collapse.

Lewis' book also reveals an internal spreadsheet detailing FTX's endorsement expenditures. Prominent figures include a five-year deal with Major League Baseball valued at $162.5 million and a seven-year deal with Riot Games, the video-game developer, for $105 million. Other deals involved the Coachella music festival, Steph Curry, Mercedes's Formula 1 team, and Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, costing $25 million, $31.5 million, $79 million, and $15.7 million respectively.

Wang also uncovered a rough Alameda Research balance sheet, notably different from previous versions. This balance sheet, hastily prepared in Wang's view, showed over $10 billion in customer deposits – supposedly custodied by FTX – had ended up in Sam Bankman-Fried's private trading fund. This glaring discrepancy raised questions about the whereabouts of customers' funds.