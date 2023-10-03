According to Cointelegrapg: Blockchain analytics company Match Systems has reportedly discovered individuals allegedly selling tokens linked to recent high-profile hacks at CoinEx and Stake cryptocurrency exchanges at reduced prices.

Speaking exclusively to Cointelegraph, a representative from blockchain security firm Match Systems shared that their investigations into several major breaches throughout the summer of 2023 had led them to an individual likely selling stolen cryptocurrency tokens using peer-to-peer transfers.

A message from the seller advertising stolen tokens being linked to CoinEx and Stake hacks. Source: Match Systems

The investigators identified and contacted a Telegram user offering stolen digital assets and confirmed the user controlled an address containing over $6 million worth of cryptocurrencies. The transaction of stolen assets was carried out through a dedicated Telegram bot, which provided a 3% discount on the token's market price.

While they haven't fully identified the individual, Match Systems has based its location in a European time zone from screenshots received and the timing of conversations. The individual alleged to be involved exhibited unpredictable behavior during different interactions.

The representative said, "We think he is not part of the central team but is connected with them, likely having been de-anonymized as a promise that he won't misuse the delegated assets."

Blockchain security company CertiK noticed the movement of stolen funds from the Stake hack earlier, with approximately $4.8 million of the total $41 million laundered via various token movements and cross-chain swaps.

Later, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation tagged the North Korean Lazarus Group hackers as the wrongdoers in the Stake attack, and cybersecurity firm SlowMist linked the $55 million CoinEx hack to the same group. However, this contrasts slightly with information from Match Systems, which indicates that the CoinEx and Stake hacks showed marginally different identifiers in modus operandi. The firm's analysis underlines that previous Lazarus Group laundering activities hadn't included nations like Russia and Ukraine, while the 2023 summer hacks witnessed active money laundering in these nations.

