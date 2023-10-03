As alerted by CertiK's Skynet, funds associated with a previous FTX hacking incident have been noted on the move. An externally-owned account (EOA) identified as 0xD53, which is linked to the previous security breach, has transferred approximately 15,000 ETH, equating to around $25 million, within the last 12 hours.

Half of these transferred funds, amounting to 7,500 ETH, were converted to Bitcoin via the 0x925 protocol.

In a similar manner, the remaining 7,500 ETH was shifted to the 0x6f2 wallet address. The converted Ethereum was then divided into four separate Bitcoin wallets, each holding approximately 103 BTC, or around $2.85 million.

The BTC addresses that received these transferred funds are:

1. bc1ql...9kd93

2. bc1qm...0aa6y

3. bc1q9...q3fh5

4. bc1qrj...mt9pj

This significant funds move underlines the ongoing complications and concerns related to tracking and recovering stolen or illicitly obtained cryptocurrencies.