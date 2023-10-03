According to Reuters: Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is set to face trial over fraud allegations, marking a substantial case for U.S. prosecutors against a former cryptocurrency executive. Prosecutors disclosed that no potential plea deal negotiations took place between them and Bankman-Fried as the trial began on October 3rd.

Bankman-Fried's legal representative, Mark Cohen, corroborated prosecutor Nicolas Roos's assertion that no plea talks occurred. The trial emerges a year after the firm's downfall impacted markets and tarnished the FTX founder's reputation.

Federal prosecutors allege that the 31-year-old entrepreneur embezzled from FTX clients since its inception in 2019 until its bankruptcy in November 2022. The funds reportedly propped up his hedge fund Alameda Research, financed luxury properties, and contributed over $100 million to U.S. political candidates.

Despite acknowledging inadequate risk management, Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to seven fraud and conspiracy counts, has denied appropriating funds. His defense team plans to argue the legality of FTX's handling of client funds and shift the blame majorly unto other FTX and Alameda members.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan informed Bankman-Fried that it rests upon him whether to testify in his defense. Over the upcoming six weeks, the trial is set to have testimonies from three former members of Bankman-Fried's close circle who, after pleading guilty to fraud, have agreed to cooperate with the authorities.

The defense plans to contest their credibility and argue that they possess motives to incriminate Bankman-Fried for reduced sentence leniency. Defense lawyers are also slated to argue that a sequence of business failures, not deliberate fraud, left the exchange lacking in funds to honor withdrawal requests.

Despite prosecutors alleging Bankman-Fried built his reputation on deceit backed by celebrity and athlete endorsements, the former FTX head, detained since August 11, denies the allegations. The resulting high-profile trial portends significant ramifications for the future of regulatory action in the cryptocurrency industry.



