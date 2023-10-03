According to CoinDesk: As the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, is set to commence on Tuesday, his attorneys are challenging the government's entitlement to summon witnesses, including a Ukrainian investor and former FTX executives.

According to last-minute court filings, Bankman-Fried's team is keen to impede multiple witnesses from testifying, such as company investors and a Ukrainian customer affected by the FTX exchange's downfall. Bankman-Fried, who faces several fraud charges, has pleaded not guilty in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy filing in November. His team aims to prevent ex-company insiders from delivering testimonies about the supposed "coded" expressions used in an alleged plot to misappropriate customer funds.

While the U.S. Department of Justice seeks testimony from former customers and investors about their understanding of FTX's asset safeguarding practices, Bankman-Fried’s attorney Mark Cohen stated in a public filing on Tuesday that this ask was "premature" and could point jurors to premature conclusions. Cohen challenged the DOJ's attempt to let witnesses share their personal opinions and interpretations—an act without legal standing according to him. He further proposed that the defense should be allowed to cross-question any government witnesses.

Cohen took issue with a Ukrainian FTX customer, picked by the prosecution, who lost a significant portion of his life savings on the exchange, arguing against remote testimony and asserting this selection was made for generating "sympathy and outrage" related to Ukraine's conflict.

Cohen labeled the government's moves as "gamesmanship", citing their decision to call expert investors to testify after Judge Lewis Kaplan disallowed Bankman-Fried’s proposed witnesses.

The trial is set to kick off its initial phase of jury selection on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time in a lower Manhattan courthouse.