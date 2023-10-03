According to CoinDesk: Several users of the popular crypto platform, Friend.Tech, fell victim to SIM swap attacks over the past weekend, resulting in the theft of thousands of dollars in tokens. Increased security risks have been noted due to Friend.Tech accounts being linked to real-world X profiles and phone numbers.

The attack saw cybercriminals seizing control of mobile phones by duping service providers into linking the targeted phone numbers to a SIM card owned by the hackers. Despite the attack, the Friend.Tech code itself was not reported as compromised and no immediate risk to users is perceived. The platform allows holders to purchase "shares" of users with accounts on X, offering certain user privileges.

In these instances, at least two users reported being targeted, leading to the successful extraction of over 42 ether (ETH), currently valued at approximately $70,000, in separate attacks. One impacted user, @darengb, warned via Twitter, "If your Twitter account is doxxed to your real name, your phone number can be found, and this could happen to you."

Despite operating within a bear market, Friend.Tech has accrued significant popularity among crypto platforms this year, amassing over 100,000 users in less than two weeks after its launch, and generating consistent revenues and profits.

However, security remains a critical concern for users in the crypto realm. Hacker strategies range from smart contract manipulation or flash loan attacks, to more traditional methods targeting wealthy users. In response to the recent attacks, some Friend.Tech users have proposed additional security features, such as two-factor authentication (2FA), a common SMS, or a code-based authentication service as a potential measure to inhibit future occurrences of such attacks.