According to CoinDesk: The first day of trading for futures-based Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) was marked by low volume, provoking a lukewarm response from analysts. This development witnessed nine ETFs offering exposure to Ether futures launched on Monday. Of these, five ETFs exclusively carry ether futures, and the remaining four hold a mix of Bitcoin and Ether futures.

Existing for approximately two years as a Bitcoin-only fund, Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF (soon to be renamed) is set to alter its strategy to incorporate Ether. All other vehicles are newcomers in the market. As Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas put it, the first-day trading saw "pretty meh volume for the Ether Futures ETFs as a group."

One of the relatively well-received newbies, VanEck’s Ethereum Strategy ETF (EFUT), traded roughly 25,000 shares at the average price of about $17 per share. Despite this, the total dollar volume only amounted to about $425,000.

By way of comparison, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which launched amid a thriving crypto bull market in October 2021, reported a massive first-day trading volume of over $1 billion.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is yet to announce its verdict on both recent and earlier applications for spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs. Noteworthy in this backdrop was Grayscale Investments announcing on Monday its aims to convert its nearly $5 billion Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) to a spot ETF.



