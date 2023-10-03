According to The BlockBeats: Cosmos-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Osmosis announced on October 3 the launch of native Bitcoin on the platform. The news, as reported by BlockBeats, was shared via a social platform and signifies an important milestone for the Cosmos ecosystem.

Interestingly, Nomic, which was the first Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) chain connected to Osmosis, was not built based on the Cosmos SDK. It is a fully custom Rust stack, purposely designed for enhanced performance and security. Nomic has issued nBTC, an IBC-compatible token facilitating users to bring their BTC into the Cosmos ecosystem without the need to convert it into a different cryptocurrency.

This move further enhances the interoperability within blockchain networks and broadens the functionality and flexibility of the Osmosis DEX, providing cryptocurrency users with more varied and optimized transaction options.