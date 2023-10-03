BNB Chain has rolled out Chainlink Automation 2.0, a cutting-edge development that offers developers access to off-chain computation at significantly reduced costs, without sacrificing security or decentralization.

Developers can now offload compute at as low as one-tenth of the cost, all while maintaining the top-tier security inherent to blockchain technology. Moreover, the tool enables decentralized applications (dApps) to connect using log triggers, effectively establishing an equivalent of the pub/sub messaging bus used in the Web2 architecture to link microservices.

Chainlink Automation 2.0, embedded with an advanced consensus model, further enhances the functionality by empowering developers with the native ability to access log events across varied smart contracts. This introduces a new paradigm of smart contract design and composability, creating a wider range of possibilities for blockchain-based applications and services on the BNB Chain.

The integration of Chainlink's Automation 2.0 with BNB Chain is expected to foster an even more vibrant and innovative ecosystem of services, attracting more developers to the platform. With these new advantages, BNB Chain is positioning itself at the forefront of blockchain technology and smart contract development.