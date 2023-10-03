According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a plunge, falling beneath the $28,000 mark early Tuesday, merely hours after breaching that level to kickstart the week. This drop unfolded as investors banked profits and shifting on-chain dynamics weighed down BTC's value inflation. By Tuesday's Asian afternoon hours, BTC traded slightly above $27,600.

The day's dip extended to Ether (ETH), which dwindled by 3.5% following a disappointing commencement of ETH futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) trading in the U.S. Popular altcoins like XRP and BNB Chain's BNB also experienced a slump of around 2.7%. Simultaneously, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron network's TRX bore a weightier brunt, dropping as much as 4%. On a brighter note, Rollbit’s RLB tokens surged by 8%, perpetuating its multi-day streak fuelled by mushrooming token demand and platform revenues.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which represents an expansive array of tokens, ebbed by 3%, indicating broad-based profit-booking. Crypto markets had previously rallied on Monday in anticipation of an ETF-triggered resurgence of interest and capital into the crypto sphere, crediting the historical occurrence of price surges associated with October.

Lucas Kiely, Yield App's Chief Investment Officer, noted Bitcoin only recorded a loss in October twice since 2013, stirring hopes for the continuation of this trend this year. Despite this, Kiely cautioned against undue optimism regarding these price fluctuations, lacking significant driving catalysts for a major rally. He further cited the ongoing trial of Sam Bankman-Fried as a potential market influencer.