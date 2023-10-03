Binance has announced its support for the network upgrades and hard forks of Sei (SEI), IOTA (IOTA), and Arweave (AR).

The Sei (SEI) network upgrade will take place at block height 29,772,820, approximately around 15:00 (UTC) on October 3, 2023. To facilitate the upgrade, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of SEI tokens from approximately 14:00 (UTC) on October 3, 2023.

The IOTA network upgrade and hard forks will occur at milestone 7,669,900, projected to be around 06:00 (UTC) on October 4, 2023. Following the upgrade, the total IOTA token supply will change to 4.6 billion. To ensure a smooth transition, Binance will halt deposits and withdrawals of IOTA tokens from approximately 05:00 (UTC) on October 4, 2023.

The Arweave (AR) network upgrade and hard fork will commence at block height 1,275,480, estimated to be around 07:00 (UTC) on October 5, 2023. Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of AR tokens from approximately 06:00 (UTC) on October 5, 2023.



