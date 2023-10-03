Binance has announced that its Loans service (Flexible Rate) will close all existing BUSD loan and collateral positions effective from October 25, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). Users with outstanding BUSD loan and collateral positions are advised to repay these loans by 07:59 (UTC) on October 25, 2023, to prevent any potential losses.

While this move impacts BUSD loans and collaterals, Binance Loans (Flexible Rate) will continue to support other stablecoins such as FDUSD, USDT, TUSD, USDC, and DAI. These can be used for loans and as collateral assets. For the most recent interest rates and a complete list of loanable and collateral assets, users are encouraged to refer to the Loan Data available on the Binance platform.