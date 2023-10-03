The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 3.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,281 and $28,580 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,563, down by -2.54%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AMB, LOKA, and BAKE, up by 24%, 15%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
ETH: $1663.05 (-4.11%)
BNB: $215.4 (-1.96%)
XRP: $0.5083 (-2.85%)
SOL: $24.19 (+0.17%)
ADA: $0.2622 (-2.38%)
DOGE: $0.06195 (-2.87%)
TRX: $0.08774 (-2.05%)
MATIC: $0.5698 (+1.17%)
DOT: $4.138 (-3.30%)
LTC: $66.15 (-2.28%)
Top gainers on Binance: