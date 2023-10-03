The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 3.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,281 and $28,580 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,563, down by -2.54%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AMB, LOKA, and BAKE, up by 24%, 15%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1663.05 (-4.11%)

  • BNB: $215.4 (-1.96%)

  • XRP: $0.5083 (-2.85%)

  • SOL: $24.19 (+0.17%)

  • ADA: $0.2622 (-2.38%)

  • DOGE: $0.06195 (-2.87%)

  • TRX: $0.08774 (-2.05%)

  • MATIC: $0.5698 (+1.17%)

  • DOT: $4.138 (-3.30%)

  • LTC: $66.15 (-2.28%)

Top gainers on Binance: