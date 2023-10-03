According to Binance Blog, Binance has recently joined forces with the Royal Thai Police in cracking down on criminal networks involved in large-scale crypto scams. Two major operations led to the arrest of key criminals and the seizure of significant assets, fortifying Binance’s commitment to global cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

In a particularly noteworthy case, Binance and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) of the Royal Thai Police dismantled a criminal ring behind a "pig butchering" scam, affecting thousands and resulting in seized assets valued at around $277 million. In another operation, Binance aided in capturing suspects across three Thai provinces, leading to the confiscation of 16 luxury residences, 12 top-tier vehicles, and $440,000 in cash.

Binance's Investigations team actively supports global law enforcement in the fight against cybercrime by supplying key intelligence and expertise. This collaboration is a key element of Binance's ongoing effort to enhance user security and uphold regulatory compliance in the digital-asset ecosystem.