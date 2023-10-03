According to Cointelegraph: Sam Bankman-Fried's defense team has requested the court to exclude certain testimonies from users and investors of the FTX exchange, in the ongoing criminal trial against the former FTX CEO. Their motions, filed on October 2, propose a block on witnesses who would testify about their perceived expectation of how FTX would safeguard their assets.

One motion seeks to prevent a Ukrainian national, an unnamed former FTX user, from testifying via live video link, citing the Sixth Amendment among the grounds. The defense asserts that the decisions about individual testimony cannot be decided in the abstract and argues that the prosecution is attempting to “have it both ways” by preventing similar defense witness testimonies.

The defense lawyers implied an imbalance in the prosecution's stance, stating, "the Government seemingly wants evidence regarding how customers (and other putative victims) understood the relationship they chose to enter with FTX to be admissible only if offered by the Government but excluded if offered by the defense.”

The team also argued that allowing the Ukrainian witness' testimony would likely reference individual hardships caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, eliciting jury's sympathy and outrage unrelated to the case facts.

Jury selection for Bankman-Fried’s trial began just hours after these motions were filed. Judge Lewis Kaplan is currently probing potential jurors on any potential conflicts preventing them from serving in the trial, which is anticipated to run through November.

Bankman-Fried has remained largely in jail since his bail revocation in August, despite numerous unsuccessful efforts by his lawyers for temporary release. He is scheduled to face two criminal trials in October 2023 and March 2024, wherein he has pleaded not guilty to all 12 criminal charges related to alleged fraud at FTX and Alameda Research.

