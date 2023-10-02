According to DL News: One of the most popular and controversial NFT projects, Milady Maker, is undergoing a period of turbulence resulting from its opposing founders filing lawsuits against each other, accusing each other of fraud. The fallout of these events has seen the value of Milady NFTs plunge 39% to 2 ETH ($3,460) over the last two-and-a-half weeks, according to DefiLlama data.

The situation may expose the inner workings of what has always been viewed as a rebellious, taboo art collective, said Dennis Pourteaux, an investor at Huat Ventures. The risk lies in revealing that the project's creators may be more corporate and litigious than previously perceived.

Despite its ongoing scandal, Milady remains the fourth most-traded NFT collection on Ethereum - with over $10 million in trade volume over the past month - according to data from Sea Launch. These 10,000 profile-picture style images of anime girls, known as the "neochibi" style, have a market capitalisation of $33 million.

This latest controversy merely adds to Milady's storied history. Its pseudonymous representative, Charlotte Fang, stepped down last year due to accusations of his involvement in white nationalist circles and a "suicide cult". However, the recent legal battles reveal that he never truly left the project.

The accusations leveled against each party are severe and contradictory. The conflict has been exacerbated on social media and seems to be far from resolution. The recent turn of events has caught observers by surprise and further emphasizes the unpredictable nature of the emerging NFT market.