According to Cointelegraph: Grayscale Investments, a leading crypto asset manager, has revealed plans to convert its Grayscale Ethereum Trust into a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF). This comes in the wake of the approval of the first Ether futures ETF.

On October 2, the New York Stock Exchange Arca filed the proposed conversion with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale's existing trust used Ether futures contracts as an indirect form of ETH exposure, while a spot ETF would directly invest in the underlying asset.

Grayscale CEO, Michael Sonnenshein, took to the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to announce the move, emphasizing the firm's intention to provide mainstream investment products offering cryptocurrency assets exposure. Sonnenshein recognized this filing as a pivotal step in incorporating Ethereum more extensively into the U.S. regulatory framework, stating: "As we file to convert ETHE to an ETF, the natural next step in the product’s evolution, we recognize this as an important moment to bring Ethereum even further into the U.S. regulatory perimeter."

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust was launched in March 2019 and became an SEC reporting company in October 2020, providing the public with transparent insight into the performance of its cryptocurrency investment vehicle. Currently, the Ethereum Trust is valued at $4.9 billion and comprises approximately 2.5% of circulating ETH. Grayscale also discloses that 250,000 investor accounts have exposure to the trust.

Grayscale reaffirmed its commitment to carry its cryptocurrency products through a planned "four phase lifecycle" concluding with conversion to an ETF. The platform currently offers 17 different cryptocurrency investment products.

