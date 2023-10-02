According to CoinDesk: Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been instructed by Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan not to blame FTX lawyers for the company’s operational problems or its collapse in his opening trial statements. However, Bankman-Fried will have the opportunity to invoke the "advice-of-counsel" defense later in his case.

Earlier this year, Bankman-Fried's defense team informed the Department of Justice and the court that they intended to argue that FTX's counsel had involvement in some of the firm’s decisions. The judge, however, expressed concern that this argument, without specifics, could be prejudicial or confuse the jury. While preventing references to the external counsel in his opening statement, he did allow that the defense team could bring up the matter at a later stage in the trial, provided they first inform the judge and Department of Justice without the jurors present.

The defense team stated in August that both in-house FTX attorneys and lawyers from the firm Fenwick & West had influenced decisions, including the use of auto-deleting messaging services like Signal, the establishment of the "North Dimension" entities, the FTX entities' banking relationship with Silvergate Bank, and loans to FTX and Alameda Research executives, among other things. The Department of Justice countered that insufficient detail had been provided by Bankman-Fried's defense team.

Judge Kaplan cautioned that the filings’ phrasing raised queries about the undue focus on attorney involvement, inappropriate suggestions that attorneys had condoned specific conduct, and the legal theory that would permit evidence fulfilling the first two conditions. He suggested that the court would make rulings on these issues on a case-by-case basis.

Bankman-Fried's trial is scheduled to commence on October 3 with jury selection.