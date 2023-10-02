According to Cointelegraph: In a surprising revelation from Michael Lewis's new book "Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon", former FTX CEO Sam "SBF" Bankman-Fried reportedly pondered offering Donald Trump a hefty sum to dissuade the former US president from re-running for office.

Laid bare in a 60 Minutes interview aired on October 1, Lewis suggested that Bankman-Fried was contemplating paying out as much as $5 billion to accomplish this. He also mentioned that confusion reigns over whether the exorbitant sum originated from Trump himself or was generated by Bankman-Fried.

"Sam was questioning if we could pay Donald Trump not to run again...like how much would it amount to?" quoted Lewis from his book.

Bankman-Fried was also apparently researching the legality of such a proposition, with discussions persisting along these lines until FTX's eventual collapse. Lewis claims that the plan fell through as the former FTX leader no longer possessed the proposed $5 billion. According to Lewis, Bankman-Fried viewed Trump as a threat to US democracy, deeming him an "existential risk".

The author spent considerable time with Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas in 2022, and the two developed a close relationship. Lewis has chronicled the eerie abandoned aftermath of FTX's downfall, likening it to 'Pompeii'.

With the high-profile trial against Bankman-Fried beginning on October 3 with jury selection and trial commencement scheduled for October 4, it remains to be seen how these new revelations will impact proceedings. The prosecution will need to convince the jury on seven fraud cases, two substantive charges, and five conspiracy charges against Bankman-Fried.

