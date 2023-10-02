Ethereum futures Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have commenced trading with a moderate volume, which is typical for newly launched ETFs, said Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas via a social media post on October 2nd. The total volume for the nine Ethereum futures ETFs is currently slightly less than $2 million, as reported by BlockBeats.

However, compared to the Bitcoin futures ETF BITO's trading volume, which reached $200 million within the first 15 minutes of trading, Ethereum futures ETFs have started with a smaller volume. This could reflect cautious investor sentiment towards Ethereum as it navigates through regulatory scrutiny and market uncertainties.

The introduction of Ethereum futures ETFs is seen as a significant development, providing investors with an additional investment instrument to speculate on Ethereum's price without actually owning the underlying asset. These ETFs also offer the cryptocurrency market increased visibility and direct access to a broader range of investors.

